Iran VP condoles with survivors of California wildfires

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref extended condolences to the families of the victims of widespread wildfires in southern California.

"In today's interconnected world, one person's pain is everyone's pain; we extend our condolences to all those affected by the wildfires in California and pray for a speedy recovery," Aref wrote on his X account.

"It is necessary to take urgent measures at the global level to solve and deal with crises, whether it is the genocide and crimes of the occupying regime in Gaza or the crisis caused by climate change like what we are seeing today in the destructive fires in California," he added.

2050