IRCS sympathizes with Americans over deadly LA blaze, says ready to help US Red Cross

Tehran, IRNA — The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, has expressed sympathy with the American Red Cross and the families of victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, announcing the IRCS's readiness to send humanitarian aid.

In a letter of sympathy to Cliff Holtz, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross, on Saturday, Kolivand expressed his sentiments regarding the devastating fires affecting large areas of Los Angeles, southern California, stating, “The news of the huge fires, which have engulfed homes and taken lives, endangers thousands of innocent people and has turned the beautiful landscapes of your land into ashes, is not merely a local crisis but a wound on the human conscience that deeply affects all responsible and compassionate individuals around the world.”

Referring to the heart-wrenching scenes of people struggling to breathe under a sky filled with smoke and fire in L.A., he said, “On behalf of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we want to assure you that you are not alone during these challenging times. The recent fires have demonstrated that managing this crisis exceeds local capabilities and requires global support to extinguish the flames. The rapid spread of fire through nature threatens not only human lives but also the future of our planet and the environment.”

He further noted, “At the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are prepared to quickly deploy our specialized rapid response teams, relief equipment, and trained personnel to the affected area, drawing on our extensive experience in handling natural and humanitarian disasters.”

Kolivand emphasized, “Our commitment to the principles of humanitarianism, along with our dedication to high Islamic and human values and the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, has driven us to assist in this crisis, regardless of borders, cultures, and languages. We believe that only through global cooperation and solidarity can we effectively alleviate the depth of this crisis.”

In his message, he expressed, “We are prepared to collaborate with other rescue teams to bring calm to those affected by fire and grief. Our top priority is to save lives, ease the suffering of the victims, and instill hope in their hearts. We believe that by working together and sharing our experiences, we can put an end to this crisis and create a brighter future for those currently trapped in the devastating flames.”

The city of Los Angeles, California, has been engulfed in uncontrollable wildfires for several days, even as winter approaches, leaving thousands homeless and causing significant damage. US media reports indicate that at least 11 people have died in this disaster, with the potential for the death toll to rise.

Efforts to contain five wildfires, stretching from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena, have been unsuccessful thus far. Authorities believe that these fires, reportedly sparked by issues with electrical wires, may continue to rage in the coming days. Additionally, ABC News has reported that the government has ordered over 180,000 residents in the affected area to evacuate their homes. Approximately 400 firefighters are currently on the scene, working to extinguish the flames in vulnerable regions.

