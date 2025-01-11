All US interests in region within range of Iran's Army: Cmdr.

Ahvaz, IRNA – Commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, has said that all American interests in the region are within the range of the Iran's Army.

During a ceremony on Saturday, Brigadier General Heidari stated, “The enemy has launched a hybrid war against Iran, and we must always be prepared to confront this threat.”

He further explained that the objective of the enemy's psychological and hybrid warfare is to influence public opinion and steer minds toward illegitimate interests.

“Therefore, managing and addressing this strategy of the enemy should be on the agenda,” he underscored.

Additionally, he mentioned that all tanks, helicopters, and drones within the Iranian Army Ground Forces in the region are fully combat-ready.

