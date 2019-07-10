US isolates itself once again: FM spox

In a tweet to Board of Governors' Wednesday session, he added that JCPOA legal reinforcement, active diplomacy and Iran's strong politics and morality will close all the ways for the violators.

IAEA Board of Governors held a meeting on Wednesday at the request of Washington at a time when the US has walked away from the deal and reinstated the sanctions against Iran which is scaling down its commitments under the JCPOA.

The United States walked away from the international pact on May 8, 2018, and reimposed several rounds of harsh sanctions on Tehran..

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal, Iran scaled down parts of its commitments as per paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA that provide a mechanism to resolve disputes when parties believe other signatories are not fulfilling their obligations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish