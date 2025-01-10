Iran condemns US UK and Israeli aggression against Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh has strongly condemned Friday’s brutal and unprecedented attacks by the US the UK and the Zionist regime on the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, al-Hudaydah and Amran as the height of lawlessness and a violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

"The aggressive attacks by the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime on Yemen’s infrastructure and civilian centers—which coincided with massive demonstrations by the noble people of Yemen in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and in condemnation of the genocide in Gaza—prove US and UK complicity in crimes against the Palestinian people," Baghaei said.

He also strongly criticized the inaction of international organizations regarding the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime and the expansion of warmongering by this regime and its supporters.

Baghaei once again underlined the legal and moral responsibility of all governments, as well as international and Islamic organizations, to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and grave violations of international humanitarian laws in occupied Palestine.

He reiterated the UN Security Council's obligation to prevent acts of aggression against Yemen.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the escalation of military aggression by the US, the UK, and the occupying regime against Yemen cannot divert public attention from the severity and depth of the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.

