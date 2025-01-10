Israeli regime's attack on southern Lebanon leaves five killed, four injured

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist regime's army violated the cease-fire agreement and once again attacked southern Lebanon, killing five people and injuring four others.

The Zionist enemy forces targeted the town of Tirdba on Friday night.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon was implemented with international mediation in the morning November 27, 2024.

Since the implementation of this agreement, the Zionist army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire by attacking the southern regions of Lebanon and killing and injuring its citizens, and preventing the return of Lebanese refugees to some towns and villages in the south of this country.

