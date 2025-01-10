Iranian, Croatian FMs stress expansion of bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman in a telephone conversation on Friday night underlined the need to expand bilateral ties between Tehran and Zagreb.

Araghchi referred to friendly relations between Iran and Croatia and said the Islamic Republic is determined to expand its ties with all countries in the western Balkans in all spheres, especially with Croatia.

The Croatian foreign minister, for his part, said his country is willing to expand ties with Iran in different areas.

During the telephone conversation, the two top diplomats also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

