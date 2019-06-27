Speaker: Iran armed forces to confront aggressors seriously

If the US violates Iran's borders and attacks the country, it will result in breaking its dignity, Larijani said in a televised interview in Qom.

Referring to shooting down the US spy drone by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), he said confrontation against aggressor is the responsibility of the armed forces.

The issue was discussed in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and it was concluded that the drone has violated Iran airspace, he said appreciating the IRGC for its sharpness.

Describing avoiding any aggression on other countries as Iran’s strategy, Larijani said Iran will have no consideration to stand against any country no matter how big or how small that country is.

Enemies assumed that they will destroy Iran by economic sanctions, but after being defeated to achieve their goals, they started provoking and lodging accusations against Iran.

Iran has exercised the most resistance against security chaos in the region, he reiterated.

Elaborating on the US lack of commitment and its insisting on holding talks with Iran, he said they are telling lies since they withdrew from Iran nuclear deal which was the result of two years of negotiations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani referred to Europe’s lack of commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying despite Europeans’ offer for maintaining banking cooperation and buying Iran oil, they were not able to take any action.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to the JCPOA to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

