Trump planning to milk S. Arabia, UAE for coming decades: Senior Expert

In an essay in Ray-al-Youm newspaper, the senior analyst wrote, “United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said publicly on Tuesday about his trip to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to establish a global coalition to face supporters of terrorism in the world and support oil transfers from the Persian Gulf.

The meaning of this statement is that these countries must pay the cost of this coalition and support of the United States for the tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“It is noteworthy that the US Secretary of State is not traveling to other Persian Gulf states such as Kuwait, the Omani Sultanate and Qatar, whose oil is also transported from the Strait of Hormuz to world markets, perhaps because the two countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE must Settle the US bills.”, Atwan reiterated.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump announced on Sunday the new blackmail on the pretext of supporting the transfer of oil from the Strait of Hormuz, saying that China and Japan are at the top of the countries where the purchased oil is transported from the Strait of Hormuz, so they must support their oil tankers. Why should we support this strait for many years without paying money to us? We do not need Persian Gulf oil and become the largest energy producer in the world.

Atwan highlighted, “The real translation of the threat is that Trump wants $500 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE instead of supporting tankers.”

In the past days, retired US Army generals wrote in their papers that the United States had sold tens of billions of dollars worth of military aircraft to the Persian Gulf states, but for the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, priority was given to military boats and submarines to support ports and oil tankers to send oil exports to Europe and East Asia, they bought it.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish