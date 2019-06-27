Embassy dismisses Pompeo’s claims on Iran’s undermining Afghan peace process

In its statement, Iran embassy said peace is the Afghan society’s demand and any mechanism which is agreed by Afghan government, people and political parties will be supported by Iran.

During his recent visit to Afghanistan, Pompeo claimed “It is not in Iran’s best interest to undermine this peace process. I would hope that they could see that it is in every regional player’s best interest that this peace process move forward.”

It is clear that establishing stability and sustainable security in Afghanistan would be in line with Iran’s interests as Afghanistan’s neighboring country, the statement added.

Iran’s policy has always been to avoid spreading its problems with other counties in Afghanistan, it noted.

The statement also referred to the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the State Department Zalmay Khalilzad's negotiations with Taliban in Doha which made Afghans angry.

