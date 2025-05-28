Iran and Oman unveil memorial stamp

Tehran, IRNA – A commemorative postage stamp marking cooperation between Iran and Oman has been unveiled at a ceremony attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

During President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Muscat, a ceremony was held on Tuesday at Al Alam Palace, where Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, jointly unveiled the stamp honoring bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This stamp symbolizes the deep cultural and historical ties between Oman and Iran, as well as their shared commitment to good neighborliness, cooperation, constructive engagement, and cultural exchange.

Speaking at the event, Head of Oman Post Sayyid Nasr bin Badr Albusaidi said that the stamp shows the enduring cultural and historical ties between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The stamp features iconic architectural and cultural emblems from both Iran and Oman.

9376**9417