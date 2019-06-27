Hakim slams US for sanctioning office of Iran's leader

“The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the head of a big state and at the same time the spiritual leader of millions of people all around the world,” Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Ammar Hakim told US Undersecretary of State at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker in Baghdad on Thursday.

“Sanctioning a figure of this level will hurt the feelings of people and will not pave the way for the settlement of the dispute,” he added, stressing that imposing sanctions on countries is “useless”.

