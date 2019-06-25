Iran’s peaceful stance in Persian Gulf must be projected forcefully: Pak ex-envoy

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Rustam Shah Mohmand said Iran is a peaceful country and doesn’t want conflict in the region.

The analyst said that Iran must project its policy in the world that they don’t seek any war in the region. "Iran has done nothing to aggravate the situation and it only shot down the US drone which was overflying its territory so that position must be projected very forcefully in the world," former envoy said.

The expert on international affairs said any miscalculation can trigger a conflict in the region and could lead to disaster. “War should be avoided in any case,” he said.

Expressing his views, Rustam Shah Mohmand said that other guarantors of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement have to come forward and put pressure on the US to withdraw from its position of countering Iran with aggressive activities.

“If Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, from where 33 percent of the world’s crude oil passes, it will shatter the entire world’s economy,” he warned.

He said: "I think these countries should come forward and play role of mediators behind the scenes, or otherwise the situation might get out of control.

The analyst said that many people in America don’t want a conflict with Iran. "But Americans are sending more troops and more warplanes to the region which is a dangerous escalation," Rustam Shah Mohmand said.

He went on to say that those countries who have influence must now come forward and try to defuse the tension.

The expert said the US must stop pursuing aggressive approach towards Iran, adding that it is hypocrisy that on one hand US President Donald Trump says he would withdraw from Afghanistan and on the other hand he wants to start a new conflict. “These double-standards should be stopped,” former ambassador stressed.

“Donald Trump is not clear in his mind, but when you have Bolton on the one side and Pompeo on the other side you should be prepared to take any eventuality,” said the analyst.

