Smart people ought to choose ‘maximum wisdom’ instead of ‘maximum pressure:’ Iran’s foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi says the “maximum pressure” policy of US President Donald Trump is a failed experience and it will only be met with “maximum resistance” once again.

Araghchi wrote on Wednesday on his X account, “In addition to being a party in good standing to the NPT and other global nonproliferation instruments, Iran has already made abundantly clear that ‘under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.’”

He added, “Smart people ought to choose ‘maximum wisdom’ instead.”

“It is not difficult to reach practical assurances that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, provided that objective guarantees are also provided that hostile measures against Iran—including economic pressures and sanctions- will be effectively terminated.”

Trump signed a presidential memorandum to restore a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran that he had launched in his first term.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he signed the memo, and shortly before he held a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed he had been hesitant about the action.

