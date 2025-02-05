Iran never had and never will have a nuclear weapons program: Nuclear chief

Tehran, IRNA – The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Iran has never had and will never have a nuclear weapons program.

Mohammad Eslami made the remark to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question about United States President Donald Trump’s remarks that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

“Iran never had, does not have now, and never will have a program [to produce] nuclear weapons,” Eslami said. “Iran’s approach in that area is totally clear.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a presidential memo to restore a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran that he said was meant to stop Iran from developing an atomic bomb.

