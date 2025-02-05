Trump says he wants ‘nuclear peace agreement’ with Iran

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants a “verified nuclear peace agreement” with Iran, a day after he signed a presidential memorandum restoring the “maximum pressure” campaign on the country.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I would much prefer a verified nuclear peace agreement, which will allow Iran to grow and prosper peacefully,” he added.

Trump’s signing of the presidential memorandum reinstating the “maximum pressure” campaign—his signature policy on Iran during his first term—was announced late on Tuesday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a fierce opponent of diplomacy with Iran, was in Washington to meet with the newly inaugurated president.

The move, while widely expected in Iran, was dismissed by officials in Tehran as being doomed to failure, just as it was during Trump’s first presidency.

In 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran, which had lifted some sanctions on the country in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program, and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The unilateral exit threw the fate of the UN-endorsed accord into limbo, especially as the European signatories to the deal failed to mitigate the economic impacts of Trump’s move, as they had promised to do.

Trump’s predecessor, President Joe Biden, had expressed a willingness to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, but he refused to remove the sanctions.

