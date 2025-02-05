Iran currently has no plans to ‘meet or negotiate’ with Trump: VP

Tehran, IRNA – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says the Iranian government currently has no plan to either “meet or negotiate” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Aref addressed Trump’s comments regarding his willingness to engage in discussions with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying that the administration does not have such encounters on its agenda for now.

Aref said that if Trump believes Iran should not possess nuclear weapons, he should understand that this is a permanent strategy of Iran, referencing a fatwa (religious decree) issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on this matter, which prohibits the production of nuclear weapons.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has consistently maintained a clear strategy across all areas, particularly in defense, noting that the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology is a key priority for the country.

The Vice President highlighted that Iran is committed to achieving self-sufficiency in its defense sector. “We are not seeking war at all, but we will defend ourselves vigorously and procure the equipment we need,” he said.

Aref asserted that Iran and all countries should have access to “peaceful nuclear activities and technology in all aspects.”

On Tuesday, Trump signed a presidential memorandum restoring the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which he had launched during his first term in office.

