Exclusive: Pakistan welcomes Iran's participation in AMAN-25

Islamabad, IRNA -- The Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy has welcomed the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international naval exercise dubbed AMAN-25 scheduled to be held in Karachi in February.

Pakistan deeply appreciates and thanks the Iranian Navy for its continuous presence in the past rounds of the AMAN naval exercise, said Admiral Naveed Ashraf in an interview with IRNA.

Islamabad enjoys constructive interactions with Tehran, he said, adding that Pakistan is eagerly ready to increase this cooperation with Iran, the neighboring country.

During the official visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri to Islamabad, Pakistan presented an official invitation to the Islamic Republic to participate in the multinational exercise AMAN-25, which was welcomed by Iran.

“We have a lot to learn from each other's experience in the maritime domain, and about the upcoming AMAN-25, the Pakistan Navy looks forward to close cooperation and establishing stronger relations with Iran,” Ashraf added.

The current level of relations between the two navies is “satisfactory”, he underlined.

The geopolitical environment of the region is unstable, complex, and ambiguous, which must be determined by realigning mutual interests, the Pakistan official noted.

AMAN exercises are held every two years. This year's drill is scheduled to be held from February 7-11.

