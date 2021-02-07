Pakistan Navy to stage exercise with 45 states including Iran

The Pakistani Navy has announced that it will host Aman International Exercises under the slogan "Coalition for Peace" from February 11-16 in Karachi.

It is said that 45 countries will participate in the seventh series of the Multinational Exercise-2021.

A military delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran is also scheduled to participate in the exercise as an observer.

The Pakistan Navy says that some countries will participate in the exercise with their ships and combat forces, while others will participate as delegations.

Aman-21 is a multinational Naval Exercise conducted biennially by Pakistan Navy since 2007.

The Aman exercise also provides an opportunity for detailed coordination of different navies’ individual rules and regulations and consequently develop and practice tactics critical for joint operations imperative for ensuring safe and secure sea lanes across the world’s oceans.

In February 2019, the Islamic Republic of Iran was also invited to participate in this exercise and a delegation from country's navy attended the exercise at the observer level.

