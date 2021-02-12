Int’l naval exercise Aman-21 begins in Pakistan with Iran’s presence

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held on the shores of Karachi in the presence of senior commanders of Pakistan Navy and military delegations from various countries.

Commodore Ariya Shafghat Rodsari is heading the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran comprising of IRGC and Army officials.

Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour military attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan and Ahmad Mohammadi, Iran's Consul General in Karachi also attended the ceremony.

The Exercise is conducted by the Pakistan Navy after every two years with a resolve against terrorism and piracy.

The Exercise is being held under motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’ from February 11-16 in Karachi.

The delegation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces is scheduled to participate in the International Maritime Conference and would also meet with various Pakistani military officials.

According to the Pakistan Navy, some countries are participating in the exercise with their ships and combat forces, while others have participated as a delegation.

The Commander of 25th Destroyer Squadron Commodore Imtiaz Ali read the message of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

As per the message, the Naval Chief welcomed the participating countries of the exercise and said participation from so many countries really describes the motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’.

He said that Pakistan Navy is ever ready to play a positive role for the peace in the region.

Addressing the ceremony, chief guest of the ceremony Commander Pakistan Fleet Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that the exercise aims at to promote the security and stability in the region and keep the maritime environment safe from threats.

He said the exercise has two phases, a harbor phase and a sea phase while an international level conference is also part of the event to explore the development of blue economy.

In February 2017, the Islamic Republic of Iran was also invited to participate in this exercise and a delegation from country's navy attended the exercise at the observer level.

