Iran navy commander observes Pakistan navy operational capabilities in Karachi

On his second day of an official visit to Pakistan, the Iranian navy commander observed different naval installations, bases and technical colleges of the navy.

Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Ahmad Mohammadi, Senior Pakistani naval commanders, and officials received Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi upon his arrival in Karachi.

The Iranian navy commander also visited the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. He laid a wreath at Jinnah's tomb and wrote his thoughts about the personality of Jinnah in the notebook placed at the mausoleum.

Later Iranian naval delegation visited Pakistani Navy Engineering College (PNEC), also called PNS Jauhar, naval university and Port Qasim naval base.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi also held meetings with commanders of Pakistan's navy college, Pakistan coastal guards, navy shipyard and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the maritime sector.

Iranian naval chief had arrived in Pakistan yesterday. He began his visit with a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interests and naval collaboration between the two states.

