Iran naval chief visits Pakistan, discusses naval collaboration

Director General Public Relations - Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Arshid Javed in a statement said during the meeting at Pakistan Naval Headquarters various matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed

The Iranian commander in the meeting appreciated the role of the Pakistan navy for peace and stability in the region.

He was presented a guard of honor upon reaching the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The navies of Iran and Pakistan enjoy strong bilateral cooperation and naval ships of the two countries regularly visit the ports of each other's states.

In April this year, Pakistan Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Iran to represent Pakistan in the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.

During the visit, the naval chief held meetings with Iranian civil and military chiefs on the sidelines of the symposium.

In 2018 the Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, visited Pakistan to attend 10th International Defense Exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2018 in Karachi.

He held important meetings with Pakistan’s top military leadership and discussed ways to enhance defense cooperation.

