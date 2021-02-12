Iran, Pakistan vow to strengthen naval cooperation

Delegation of the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces led by Commodore Ariya Shafghat Rodsari comprising of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC and Navy met with Commander Pakistan Fleet Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Karachi on Friday.

Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour military attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran was also present during the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021.

The two sides reviewed the latest state of Iran-Pakistan cooperation in the field of maritime security and stressed the increase to enhance interactions between the two countries' navies.

The Commander of the Pakistani Fleet considered the presence of the Iranian military delegation in the international exercise important.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation between the two navies through visiting each other's ports and holding joint exercises.

The Exercise is conducted by the Pakistan Navy after every two years with a resolve against terrorism and piracy.

It is being held under motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’ from February 11-16 in Karachi.

The delegation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces is scheduled to participate in the International Maritime Conference and would also meet with various Pakistani military officials.

According to the Pakistan Navy, some countries are participating in the exercise with their ships and combat forces, while others as delegations.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish