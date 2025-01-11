Poland should arrest Netanyahu if he visits Warsaw: UN special rapporteur

Tehran, IRNA — UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has urged Poland to uphold the principles of universal justice by arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the European country.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the ongoing genocidal war by the Israeli regime in Gaza. On Thursday, Poland's President Andrzej Duda asked the government to not arrest Netanyahu under the ICC warrant if he enters the European country to attend an event later in January.

Poland meanwhile had criticized Mongolia for failing to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin under another ICC warrant, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

Now, reacting to Poland’s stance on those two issues, the UN rapporteur said that Warsaw must arrest Netanyahu, and that “selective application of the law erodes the universality of international justice and multilateralism,” Anadolu quoted her saying.

The ICC issued its arrest warrant against Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

