‘Arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant victory for Palestine advocates’

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In reaction, Gharibabadi on Thursday night said that the verdict is a significant, historic and courageous, representing a victory for the oppressed people of Palestine, the Axis of Resistance and their supporters and a defeat for the Zionist regime and its backers.

Since the verdict was issued, numerous countries have affirmed the independence of the ICC, emphasizing the need to enforce the ruling, he said, adding that the ruling will allow to arrest Netanyahu and the former Israeli war minister, if they enter these countries.

He noted that following the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, many documents detailing the crimes of the Zionist regime were submitted to the ICC prosecutor's office, making it impossible for the office to disregard them.

The verdict indicates that the ICC has come to the conclusion of the Zionist regime’s atrocities such as the crime of starvation and the crimes against humanity and genocide, he said.

Soon after the ICC issued the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, different countries except for a few like the United States welcomed the move, saying the verdict is binding.

All 124 members of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, are now obliged to arrest the two Israelis and hand them over to The Hague-based court.

