Countries declare commitment to ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant

The arrest warrants come as the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, now nearing its 14th month, and having already killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Reacting to ICC’s arrest warrants, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed his country’s intention to comply with the court’s decisions. Crosetto said that if Netanyahu and Gallant were to enter Italy, “we would have to arrest them.” As a member of the ICC, Italy was bound to do so, he said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country stands up for international law, adding, “We will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts.” “This is just who we are as Canadians,” he said on Thursday.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the decision as “logical”. “This is the logical thing to do. Netanyahu is genocidal. The world’s court of justice says so and his ruling must be obeyed,” Petro wrote X. “If Biden disregards this order, he simply leads the world into barbarism. Western Europe must regain its independence in international politics and act to comply with the court order.”

The Netherlands also said it would adhere to the arrest warrant, with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldmark saying that the Netherlands would arrest Netanyahu if he set foot on Dutch soil, in line with the ICC’s position. He added that the Netherlands would do so “in principle”, saying his country would also not engage in any “non-essential” contacts with Netanyahu and Gallant.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said that “Europe must comply” with the ICC ruling and “uphold these arrest warrants.” The European country’s Foreign Ministry also said the fight against impunity wherever crimes are committed is a priority for Belgium, which fully supports the work of the ICC. “Those responsible for crimes committed in Israel and Gaza must be prosecuted at the highest level, regardless of who committed them,” it added.

Slovenia declared its commitment to implement the ICC’s decision. “Slovenia respects the decision of the ICC regarding arrest warrants for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity and will fully comply with it,” Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

Asked whether Netanyahu would be arrested if he should enter Ireland, the country’s Prime Minister Simon Harris said Friday, “Yes absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants.” “Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must now do so with urgency,” Harris previously said in a statement.

