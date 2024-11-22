Iran welcomes every step to end impunity of Israeli regime: FM spokesman

He pointed out that in fourteen months of the horrific genocide of the occupying regime in Gaza, during which the most severe international crimes were committed, the preliminary branch of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague finally issued the arrest warrant for the two main criminals, Netanyahu and Gallant.

"Of course, this sentence should have included the crime of 'genocide', which is completely certain," he wrote on his X account regarding the issuance of arrest warrants for two main criminals.

"We welcome every step to achieve justice and end the impunity of the Israeli regime for committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestine and other situations," he added.

He further pointed out that the long-term procrastination in dealing with ending the impunity of the apartheid regime of Israel - most of which has been due to the overt and hidden obstruction of the United States in the path of justice - has caused the continuation and escalation of heinous crimes in occupied Palestine.

Baghaei stressed that the immediate and complete implementation of this arrest warrant can show the efficiency of the international criminal justice system.

"Care must be taken that this late decision is not manipulated through the abuse of formal processes and procedures," he added.

