World reacts to ICC arrest warrants for Zionist leaders

The arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant come as the Israeli regime's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, now nearing 14th month, and having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

The ruling has prompted reactions by the leaders of different world countries.

It is really important that everyone abide by international law, Al Jazeera quoted the Canadian Prime Minister as saying.

Canada would abide by the rulings of international courts, Justin Trudeau further noted.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, “We support the ICC … the court must play a legal role and not a political role.”

Also, US Senator Bernie Sanders has backed the ICC decision, calling for the importance of the Geneva Conventions, which were adopted to protect civilians and prevent inhumane actions during war.

While condemning the massive death toll among Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Sanders justified the ICC's charges against Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes like using starvation as a weapon and targeting civilians.

While London has so far declined to give a specific answer on whether to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant on the basis of a ruling issued by the International Criminal Court on its soil, a British government spokesman said in a statement that the country respects the independence of the ICC, the most prestigious international body for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes internationally.

In addition, the Leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq Ammar al-Hakim described the arrest warrants as the desire of the freedom-seeking people in the world.

While welcoming the decision, we also call for follow-up the support for other measures aimed at ending the Israeli wars imposed on the people in Gaza and Lebanon, he noted.

Hakim also called on other nations to take concerted actions to help hold the the Zionist regime accountable and for the Zionists to admit their crimes that have violated UN Charter and international laws.

Soon after the ICC's arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, several world countries except for a few like the United States welcomed the move and called it binding for 124 signatories of the Rome Statute that established The Hague Court.

