Hungary invites Netanyahu to Budapest despite ICC arrest warrant

According to a report from the French news agency AFP on Friday, Orbán announced his invitation to Netanyahu during a press conference.

Orbán said Hungary, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, would not adhere to the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Orbán's made the remarks a day after the ICC in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians Gaza.

4353**9417