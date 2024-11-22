Nov 22, 2024, 3:26 PM
Hungary invites Netanyahu to Budapest despite ICC arrest warrant

Tehran, IRNA–In a surprising move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Budapest, despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.

According to a report from the French news agency AFP on Friday, Orbán announced his invitation to Netanyahu during a press conference.

Orbán said Hungary, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, would not adhere to the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Orbán's made the remarks a day after the ICC in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians Gaza.

