World hails arrest warrant of Netanyahu and Gallant by the Hague Court

Soon after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued its arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, different countries in the world except for a few like the United States welcomed the move and said that the verdict is binding.

All 124 members of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, are now compelled to arrest the two Israelis and hand them over to the court.

It is likely that those to will restrict their travel so as not to be detained.

According to Middle East Eye, many of the states that will be compelled to hand over Netanyahu and Gallant are allies of Israel, including the UK, France, Germany and Hungary.

