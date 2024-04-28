Netanyahu scared of ICC’s arrest warrant: Report

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Zionist newspaper Maariv quoted an informed source as saying that Netanyahu is extremely worried due to the fear of his arrest warrant by the ICC.

Accordingly, the Israeli premier is reported to have made extensive contacts with the American authorities to prevent the issuance of his arrest warrant.

The ICC is poised to issue arrest warrants against Binyamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials over the war in Gaza, according to reports, prompting a defiant response from the Israeli prime minister.

Meanwhile, The Times quoted Netanyahu as saying that any decisions by the ICC, which is investigating Hamas’s October 7 operation and Israel’s military response in Gaza, would not affect the occupying regime’s actions but would set a dangerous precedent.

“Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself,” Netanyahu was quoted as writing in a statement shared in Hebrew and English on social media.

The Zionist regime’s Channel 12 reported earlier that Netanyahu called on the British and German foreign ministers to prevent the ICC from issuing his arrest warrant.

The Zionist regime is also concerned that the ICC may issue an arrest warrant for senior Israeli security and political officials at the end of next month. Netanyahu is among those who may be subject to the Hague move.

