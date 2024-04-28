Zionist regime faces more protests, internal criticism

IRNA citing the Palestinian Sama news agency said thousands of Zionists gathered in Kablan Street and demanded early elections.

Protesters also chanted slogans and demanded the regime immediately assign a prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the get Zionist captives back from the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of protesters also gathered in front of the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime in Tel Aviv and demanded the release of the captives held in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7 last year and Israel’s war on Gaza, Israelis have been holding anti-regime demonstrations almost on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition and the former prime minister of the Zionist regime, Yair Lapid once again criticized Israel’s political, military and security officials for their policies following the operation Al-Aqsa Storm, demanding the resignation of all the officials involved in this defeat.

If the only option to release the captives is to stop the war, let us do this, even if the price is not to invade Rafah, Lapid was quoted as saying according to IRNA.

I do not agree with the statement that without entering Rafah, no victory will be achieved because we have targeted four Hamas brigades and the Rafah brigade is the weakest, he said.

Lapid also criticized the performance of the far-right cabinet of Netanyahu as well as the regime’s army for their defeat in the face of the resistance and said they should tender their resignations.

On many occasions, especially while addressing demonstrators, he called for Netanyahu's resignation and dissolution of the far-right cabinet.

Earlier, the head of the Israeli opposition party said that Netanyahu had not learned from his defeat in the Gaza war and cannot remain at the top of the power pyramid.

