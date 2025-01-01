Jan 1, 2025, 4:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85707255
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader receives family of Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on 5th martyrdom anniv

Jan 1, 2025, 4:03 PM
News ID: 85707255
Supreme Leader receives family of Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on 5th martyrdom anniv

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received the family of Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis to mark his fifth martyrdom anniversary.

The Supreme Leader received the family of  Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on Sunday ahead of his anniversary martyrdom.

During the meeting, the daughter of the martyr asked Ayatollah Khamenei about the duties of the youth in the current conditions of the region.

The Supreme Leader’s responses to her questions will be published soon.

Deputy of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Muhandis together with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, as well as their companions, were martyred in a US airstrike just outside the airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .