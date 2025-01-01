Supreme Leader receives family of Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on 5th martyrdom anniv

The Supreme Leader received the family of Iraqi martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on Sunday ahead of his anniversary martyrdom.

During the meeting, the daughter of the martyr asked Ayatollah Khamenei about the duties of the youth in the current conditions of the region.

The Supreme Leader’s responses to her questions will be published soon.

Deputy of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Muhandis together with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, as well as their companions, were martyred in a US airstrike just outside the airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

