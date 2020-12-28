Martyr Soleimani supported Palestinian Resistance operations

Abu Mojahed made the remarks on the occasion of the first anniversary of martyrs Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

He said that Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis always began to find out the smallest details about the activities of the Palestinian Resistance.

Martyr Soleimani supported the Palestinian Resistance and made a big difference in the balance of deterrence and rules with the Zionist regime, he added.

He noted that martyr Soleimani was a commander who encouraged the Palestinians to fight the Zionist enemy and awaited the moments of victory and dominance of the Palestinian Resistance.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

