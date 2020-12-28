Dec 28, 2020, 7:45 PM
Martyr Soleimani supported Palestinian Resistance operations

Qom, Dec 28, IRNA - The spokesman for the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) of Palestine Abu Mojahed said on Monday that martyr Soleimani always commemorated and supported the operations of the Palestinian Resistance.

Abu Mojahed made the remarks on the occasion of the first anniversary of martyrs Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

He said that Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis always began to find out the smallest details about the activities of the Palestinian Resistance.   

Martyr Soleimani supported the Palestinian Resistance and made a big difference in the balance of deterrence and rules with the Zionist regime, he added.

He noted that martyr Soleimani was a commander who encouraged the Palestinians to fight the Zionist enemy and awaited the moments of victory and dominance of the Palestinian Resistance.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

