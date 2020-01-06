Body of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to be transferred to Abadan on Tuesday

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Colonel Shapour Ahmadi said that the body of the martyr al-Muhandis will arrive at Abadan airport at 8:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday and then it will be transferred to Shalamcheh International Border.

He noted that "we are planning how the mourning people will be present at the funeral of this martyr of the resistance front.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi Al-MuhandIs, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

