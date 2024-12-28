Iran: Israel’s attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital ‘heinous war crime’

Baghaei made the remark on Saturday, a day after Gaza health officials said the Israeli regime’s forces had stormed and burned Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, killing at least 50 people including five medical staff members.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is the last major operational healthcare facility in northern Gaza, is part of the Israeli regime’s genocide against Palestinians in the blockaded territory, he said.

The assault on the hospital coupled with the forced evacuation of patients and medical staff, and blowing up the facility are a heinous war crime, the spokesman said, criticizing the international community’s silence on the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza.

The silence of relevant international institutions in the face of this crime is unjustifiable, Baghaei said, adding that the attack is also aimed at depriving children, women, patients and the injured people of accessing the least medical services.

