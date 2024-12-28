Dec 28, 2024, 11:43 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85702731
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran: Israel’s attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital ‘heinous war crime’

Dec 28, 2024, 11:43 AM
News ID: 85702731
Iran: Israel’s attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital ‘heinous war crime’

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing it as a “heinous war crime” and “crime against humanity” aimed at completely destroying the health sector of the Palestinian territory.

Baghaei made the remark on Saturday, a day after Gaza health officials said the Israeli regime’s forces had stormed and burned Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, killing at least 50 people including five medical staff members.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is the last major operational healthcare facility in northern Gaza, is part of the Israeli regime’s genocide against Palestinians in the blockaded territory, he said. 

The assault on the hospital coupled with the forced evacuation of patients and medical staff, and blowing up the facility are a heinous war crime, the spokesman said, criticizing the international community’s silence on the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza.

The silence of relevant international institutions in the face of this crime is unjustifiable, Baghaei said, adding that the attack is also aimed at depriving children, women, patients and the injured people of accessing the least medical services. 

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .