OIC condemns Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the Israeli regime’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which according to Palestinian officials, left 50 people dead, including five medical staff members.

The organization issued a statement on Friday, saying that the Israeli regime's aggression against Gaza’s health sector, particularly attacks on hospitals and detention of medical staff, patients and the wounded, is a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws as well as UN resolutions.

The OIC called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, halt Israel’s continuous acts of aggression, and ensure the protection of infrastructure and medical personnel, as well as the rights of patients and the wounded.

The organization also emphasized the necessity of providing Palestinians with humanitarian and medical aid and ensuring adequate and unhindered services throughout the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's Health Ministry Official Munir al-Bursh announced the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia on Friday evening, saying that the Israeli regime forces stormed and burnt the facility following its forced evacuation.  

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, denied the Israeli regime’s “baseless” claims on the presence of resistance forces and military equipment in Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Hamas said that the claims are an attempt by the regime to justify its horrific crimes at the hospital, which are part of Israel's genocidal policy on forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

