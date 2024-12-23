Situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza ‘critical’: MSF

Inas Abu Khalaf, Head of the Media Office at Médecins Sans Frontières reported on Monday that the organization is trying to mobilize international and regional efforts to lift the siege and stop the aggression of the Zionist regime.

He said that so far 41 attacks have been carried out by the Zionist regime on the teams and facilities of the organization, in which 8 members of the medical staff were martyred.

We have officially called on Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into the attacks on the teams and facilities of Doctors Without Borders, Abu Khalaf added.

The occupying regime “is not listening to the voices of this organization and that the UN Security Council must oblige this regime to stop its crimes against hospitals and medical staff.”

The Israeli war and genocide in the Gaza Strip have entered their fifteenth month, while the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the current Prime Minister and former Minister of War of the Zionist regime, on charges of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using hunger as a weapon.

Like other critical Palestinian infrastructures, hospitals remain the prime target of the Zionist regime in its aggression in the West Bank or in the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The regime’s army, with tacit support of the United States and some European countries, has been continuing its attacks on the Gaza Strip for nearly 15 months, with warplanes bombing even areas near hospitals.

The Israeli military has besieged and raided at least 10 hospitals, destroying or damaging several of them in Gaza over the past one year under false pretexts that facilities being used by resistance fighters.

According to the World Health Organization, there are no fully functional hospitals in all of Gaza now.

