Hamas calls Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza a war crime

In a statement on Friday, the movement accused the international community of indifference and accused the United States of complicity in the “genocidal crime” against Gaza.

Hamas emphasized that the Israeli attack on the hospital, which forced medical staff, patients, and displaced persons sheltering inside to flee under threat, was a war crime. The group also condemned Israel’s intensified airstrikes near the hospital, claiming that the attack took place amid the failure of international bodies like the United Nations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Noting that several patients, wounded individuals, and medical staff from the hospital had been arrested by Israeli forces after the complete severing of communication with the hospital, Hamas held both Israel and the United States, which it accuses of supporting Israel’s actions, responsible for the safety of those detained.

Hamas called on the international community, the United Nations, and influential nations to end their silence on these atrocities and take immediate action to halt the Israeli assault, prevent further genocidal actions against Palestinians, and hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity.

