Yemen hits military targets in Israeli-controlled Jaffa and Ashkelon

According to Yemen’s Saba news agency, the Yemeni Armed Forces underlined in a statement late on Tuesday that the operations had been carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and fighters, and in response to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Army added that the operations were part of the fifth phase of the confrontation against the Israeli aggressors and was also a response to the regime's aggression against Yemen.

It also noted that in a first operation, a military target of the Zionist enemy in the occupied area of Ashkelon was struck using a Yafa drone, adding that the operation had successfully achieved its result.

It said that in a second operation, a military target of the occupiers in Jaffa was targeted using the same type of drone.

The Yemeni Army further emphasized that its forces will continue their military operations against the Zionist enemy in response to requests from the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and also to fulfill the requests of the free people of Yemen, the Arab nations, and the Islamic world.

The military operations will only cease when the aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade of the territory is lifted, it added.

