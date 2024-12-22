Yemen targets 200 ships linked to Zionist regime: Envoy

In an interview with Fars News Agency on Sunday, Mohammed al-Dailami stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces have inflicted significant economic losses on the occupying regime.

He stated that anti-Israeli operations have been carried out in various waters, including the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and even the Mediterranean Sea, noting over 200 vessels have been attacked thus far.

In the initial phase of Yemen's support for Gaza, only ships associated with the Zionist regime were targeted by Yemeni Armed Forces, he said, adding that after the US-British coalition intervened to hinder Yemen's support for the Palestinian people, American and British military ships were also added to the list of targets in the Red Sea and consequently, these ships have been prevented from entering the Red Sea.

Mohammed-Dailami emphasized that any ship with a connection to the Zionist regime that does not go to the ports of the occupying regime and is not managed by companies tied to the occupying regime has the possibility of crossing the Red Sea.

According to data provided by ship tracking and maritime analysis, the total transit of ships in the Red Sea by September decreased by 56% compared to the same period last year.

Yemen says that its maritime operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance groups in Gaza hit by the Israeli brutal war for more than a year now.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have also launched attacks on Israel-occupied territories in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Yemen has vowed to keep up attacks on Israel-linked vessels, as well as targets within the occupied territories, until the Tel Aviv regime ceases its genocidal war on Gaza.

3266**2050