Yemen launches airstrike against occupied territories

The emergency services say that 18 people have been injured in the attack, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The photos released from the attack show that the Israeli regime’s defense systems were unsuccessful in intercepting the fired missiles.

There is no report of the number of the casualties.

Some Israeli news outlets reported that the missile launched from Yemen has directly targeted a building and led it be burned.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

In a related development, Yemen’s Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement on Saturday that a hypersonic ballistic missile dubbed Palestine 2 destroyed a military target in the Yaffa area in Tel Aviv. The statement says that the Israeli defense systems could not counter the missile.

The attack was carried out in line with support of the Palestinian people and in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people in Gaza and its aggression against Yemen, according to the statement.

