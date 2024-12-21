Hamas: 60 Israeli soldiers killed in past 77 days in Gaza

According to IRNA’s Saturday report citing Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet, Hamas announced the death of 60 Israeli military personnel including the commander of the 401st Brigade during military operations in northern Gaza over the past 77 days.

The announcement comes as the London-based pan-Arab news outlet, citing informed sources, said that ceasefire talks in Gaza have remained deadlock amid disagreements over the terms of a deal.

According to those sources, Hamas wants the deal to directly include the phrase “end to the war”, while the Israeli regime rejects that and insists “an end to military operations". This is one of the sticking points.

Meanwhile, more Palestinian people lose their lives in Gaza as the Israeli regime continues its attacks there. According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the latest attacks included the bombing of a house in the northern city of Jabalia where at least 10 Palestinians, including seven children, were killed.

One more Palestinian was also killed in an airstrike on a school in central Gaza.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch released a report saying that Israel is committing acts of genocide against the people of Gaza by depriving them of adequate water supplies.

