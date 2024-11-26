Israeli soldier dies of wounds sustained in Palestinian operation

Yona-Bezalel Brief, 23, from an Israeli army commando unit, was wounded in southern Israeli-occupied territories near the border with Gaza, which was hit hard by al-Aqsa Storm operation carried out by Hamas.

The Israeli military had previously said that another soldier, a sergeant from the Golani Brigade, was also killed recently in fighting in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, reported that it has destroyed two Israeli Merkava tanks in Gaza.

The tanks were targeted using anti-armor al-Yassin 105 missiles in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

