Israel launches new strikes on Syria

Israeli warplanes hit coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus in western Syria on Monday, striking several military centers, local media have reported.

The attacks in Latakia caused massive fires, with firefighting teams being dispatched to towns and villages near the attack site.

The regime also bombed radars at a military airport in Deir ez-Zor in the east.

Military targets were bombed in the cities of Hama and Homs as well.

Russian Sputnik also reported that Israeli warships launched several missiles at the Syrian coast, using the projectiles for the first time to target Syrian military centers.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage caused by the Israeli attacks.

The regime has launched its attacks on Syria for a week now following the collapse of the government of Bashar al-Assad on December 8. His government fell after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus.

