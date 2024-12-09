Israel strikes 100 targets in Syria

Channel 13 reported the airstrikes on Sunday evening, saying that they took place through the past hours.

The channel, citing a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the regime intends to expand attacks inside Syria in the coming days against strategic weapons depots.

The report claimed that the attacks against the depots are aimed at preventing them from falling into the hands of the armed groups that have taken control of Syria.

Also on Sunday, media outlets reported that the Israeli regime's army had occupied parts of Syria, with released images showing the invading soldiers penetrating Quneitra city in the Golan Heights.

At the same time, the regime's cabinet approved the occupation of the Jabal El-Sheikh region in Syria and the establishment of a buffer zone there.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network reported that for the first time since 1974, military vehicles of the Israeli regime's army entered southern Syrian areas.

Other media outlets reported that the regime’s forces penetrated 14 kilometers into Syrian territory.

