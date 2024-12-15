Israel sources reveal regime’s ties with Syrian militants

According to the Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm, Mordechai Kedar, a Zionist analyst, revealed his ongoing consultations with Syrian opposition leaders.

He noted that these groups do not view Israel as an enemy and have discussed opening an Israeli embassy in Damascus. According to Kedar, they see Israel as part of the solution, not the problem, and are ready for peace but when they gain control over Syria and Lebanon.

The Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel provided further information, reporting that the Syrian armed groups appreciate Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah.

One opposition figure reportedly said the strikes have bolstered their dominance in Syria, adding, “We harbor no hostility toward Israel.”

Another opposition leader commented on Israel’s timing of its attacks, calling it instrumental in their operations to seize territories and achieve their vision of peace with all neighbors, including Israel.

Syrian armed groups, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad last week soon after they launched a blitz attack against the central government.

4354**9417