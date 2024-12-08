Dec 8, 2024, 1:20 PM
Israel violates ceasefire, kills 6 in southern Lebanese

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli strikes on two southern Lebanese villages killed six people and wounded five, the Lebanese health ministry has announced, amid the regime’s continued violation of a ceasefire agreement reached last month.

Five people were killed in an attack on Beit Lif village while one person was killed in a drone strike on Deir Seryan, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.

