Israel violates ceasefire, kills 6 in southern Lebanese

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli strikes on two southern Lebanese villages killed six people and wounded five, the Lebanese health ministry has announced, amid the regime’s continued violation of a ceasefire agreement reached last month.
