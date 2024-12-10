Hezbollah denounces invasion of Golan Heights by Zionists

Hezbollah stated that the ongoing actions of the Zionist enemy in Syria, including the occupation of the Golan Heights and the bombardment of Syria's defenses, reflect blatant aggression against Syrian sovereignty and threaten the stability of the nation.

The statement emphasized that the hostile invasion of Syrian territory, along with continued violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and incursions into the Gaza Strip, present a significant threat to regional nations, highlighting the necessity for unity and collective condemnation of the aggressions.

We urge the world, especially the Arab and Islamic worlds, to take firm stances against these crimes and to exert pressure in all political and legal fields to halt this series of attacks, Hezbollah added.

Hezbollah reaffirms its support for Syria and its commitment to maintaining the nation's territorial integrity.

The Israeli regime has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967.

The regime launched attacks on arms depots in the occupied Golan Heights in Syria shortly after President Bashar al-Assad’s government fell, media outlets reported on Sunday.

