Hezbollah, Israel in severe conflict in southeastern Lebanon

The conflict began after the Israeli army tried to penetrate the Lebanese area, Al Manar reported early on Saturday.

The fighters of the Lebanese resistance attacked the military forces of the Israeli regime several times and targeted the Zionists’ gathering and vehicles in al-Khiam.

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters attacked eight times the gathering of the Israeli army on the outskirts of al-Khiam with rockets and annihilated an Israeli Merkava tank.

Additionally, Hezbollah successfully targeted the gathering of the Zionist military forces in Tal Nahas in the suburbs of Kfar Kila and Deir Mimas, according to the statement.

The Lebanese resistance further targeted Israeli forces with drones in the Yarin border town.

The Lebanese resistance movement released scenes of its operations against the Israeli regime’s bases.

Elsewhere, Hezbollah targeted a secret Israeli base in Jabal Ash Shaykh (Mount Hermon) in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

In a related development, Hezbollah fighters managed to confront an Israeli fighter jet in Sidon in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Hezbollah carried out an attack for the second time during the past hours against Israel’s Golani Brigade with kamikaze drones.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that it launched attacks through unmanned drones against an Israeli base Shraga in Akka in northern occupied Palestine.

The media of the Zionist regime reported that the Hezbollah drones were flying over the airspace of the occupied territories for more than 40 minutes.

Later, some Lebanese media reported that seven people were killed in Baalbek in southern Lebanon in Israeli bombardments.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have turned into scenes of exchange of fire since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in late 2023.

Also, since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah has begun carrying out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements.



